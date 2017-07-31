Factbox - What the United States supplies to Venezuela's PDVSA: diluents and fuels

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The refining and crude blending operations at Venezuelan state-run energy company PDVSA could be hurt if President Donald Trump's administration applies restrictions on U.S. oil exports to the country.

A cutoff of these U.S. sales could the first of several sanctions expected from the United States to target Venezuela's oil industry after Sunday's election of a constituent assembly, deemed a sham by Washington.

Trump had threatened "strong and swift economic actions" if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro went ahead with the creation of the assembly, which is empowered to rewrite the constitution and dissolve state institutions, such as the opposition-dominated legislature.

U.S. oil sales to PDVSA are mostly heavy naphtha and light crude that the company uses to dilute and make exportable the extra heavy oil from the Orinoco Belt.

The South American country this year has imported an average of 87,000 barrels per day (bpd) of U.S. refined products and about 19,000 bpd of light crude through a leased storage facility in the neighbouring island of Curacao, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

If sanctions also restrict the flow of U.S. finished fuels and components to PDVSA, Venezuela's domestic market could face deeper supply problems. The country already has suffered intermittent gasoline shortages this year, and a U.S. cutoff would require the state-run firm to find providers in more distant markets such as Rotterdam.

The following is a breakdown of Venezuela's imports of crude and refined products from the United States: