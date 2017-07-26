FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
All options on table for dealing with Venezuela - U.S. official
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Business
Lloyds posts biggest half-year profit since 2009
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
The Wider Image
Brexit - all bets off for Irish horse racing industry
UK commissions EU migration impact study
UK commissions EU migration impact study
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 5:28 PM / 14 hours ago

All options on table for dealing with Venezuela - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is keeping all options on the table, including possible sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector, if President Nicolas Maduro goes ahead with plans to create a controversial new congress, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The senior official reiterated the U.S. threat after Washington imposed sanctions on 13 senior officials of Venezuela's government, military and state oil company PDVSA.

"All options are being carefully studied, carefully analysed," the official told reporters on a conference call, adding that if Maduro goes ahead with Sunday's vote "there will be a strong and swift economic response" from the United States.

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.