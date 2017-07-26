FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 26, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 14 hours ago

Exclusive - Venezuela police and army chiefs, PDVSA executive face U.S. sanctions: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena addresses the media during a simulation of the government's official July 30 vote for a new assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela July 16, 2017.Christian Veron/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s army, the national police chief, the country’s director of elections and a vice president for the state oil company PDVSA are among the 13 Venezuelan officials being sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Four of the sanctioned individuals were identified as: national elections director Tibisay Lucena, army chief Jesus Suarez, national police director Carlos Perez and PDVSA vice president for finance Simon Zerpa, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul

