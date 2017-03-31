MONTEVIDEO Most members of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) on Friday condemned the Venezuelan Supreme Court's decision to take over legislative powers.

In a join statement released by the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay called for democratic order to be restored in Venezuela, in the latest sign of international outrage at the move.

Leftist governments Bolivia and Ecuador that are also part of Unasur did not sign the statement.

