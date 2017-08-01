FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls for release of Venezuelan opposition leaders
August 1, 2017 / 6:20 PM / in a day

U.S. calls for release of Venezuelan opposition leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has deep concerns about the Venezuelan government's jailing of two opposition leaders and urges the unconditional release of prisoners and re-establishment of democracy in the South American country, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.

"We call for their immediate release," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters, referring to opposition leaders Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma, who were seized during nighttime raids on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Frances Kerry

