Inmates sit in the prison of 'El Rodeo' while national guards take control in Guatire outside Caracas June 17, 2011. REUTERS/AVN/Alexander Gomez/Handout

CARACAS Venezuela plans to free almost half its prisoners in response to overcrowding in its corrupt and violent penal system, but it risks making rampant crime worse and hurting President Hugo Chavez's re-election bid.

The South American country's prisons are in chaos, with nearly 50,000 inmates locked up in facilities designed for less than a third of that. Corruption is endemic, and heavily-armed inmates run many blocks by themselves.

With Venezuelans routinely listing insecurity as their top concern, whoever wins next year's presidential election will have to convince voters they can clean up the streets.

Yet the early release program could make that even harder.

"The streets are already so dangerous. Now they want to kill us with this move," said Amanda Linares, a 43-year-old cleaner who tries not to walk anywhere in Caracas after dark.

The issue came to a head in June when thousands of troops had to storm one prison complex to end a deadly insurrection. One band of inmates, however, held out for nearly a month.

In response, Chavez created a new Prisons Ministry and its first minister soon proved controversial.

The flame-haired and pugnacious Iris Varela said 20,000 of Venezuela's inmates did not deserve to be behind bars, posed no threat to society and should be released. More than 2,000 of them have since hit the streets.

Varela also angered the opposition by saying that if a judge got in her way, she would call the head of the Supreme Court to have them dismissed. Then she went a step further, halting prison admissions for a month to review the system.

"Historically, penal systems were born with a purely punitive and retributive role," said her socialist boss Chavez, who is seeking a new six-year term in 2012 despite undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.

"That is the capitalist vision ... now we have to swap this punitive system for a humanist system."

All agree the prison system needs reforming. But freeing thousands of inmates in a country already suffering one of the world's highest crime rates is a bold move, to say the least.

DYSFUNCTIONAL SYSTEM

Barely a day goes by without riots and killings in Venezuela's ageing penitentiaries, while kidnappings, armed robberies and murders plague its city streets.

The biggest problem in the prisons is that more than half of all detainees are being held on pre-trial remand, sometimes for years.

"This comes not only from an over-reliance on pre-trial detention but on the dysfunctionality of the judicial system," David Smilde, a Venezuela expert and sociologist at the University of Georgia, told Reuters.

"The latter is extraordinarily inefficient, having one of the lowest levels of trial fulfilment in the hemisphere."

There are practical problems too -- not enough vehicles to take inmates to court, and bribery demands from guards and gangs to allow them out for trial hearings.

Analysts say it is not necessarily a problem of political will: prison reform was one of Chavez's earliest pledges, and his administration has paid a lot of attention to the issue.

Instead, the problem is the failure to execute ambitious plans and the regular rotation of senior officials with responsibility for the system.

Venezuela has 4.7 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, lower than Latin America's average of 7.6, and its trial completion record is the region's worst at just 17 percent, according to a study for the Open Society Institute. That compares to 98 percent in Chile, which has proportionally fewer judges.

Venezuela spends just $2 (1.22 pounds) a day on its inmates, while in the United States the figure is $34 and in Europe more than $80.

RIOTS AT EL RODEO

The government sent 3,500 National Guard troops into the El Rodeo complex in Guarenas town after the inmates revolted. At least 22 people died, including two soldiers, and authorities found caches of assault rifles, pistols and grenades, as well as large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and cash.

Prisoners' relatives burnt barricades outside and screamed as shots rang out, accusing the military of carrying out a massacre. Some of them smeared their faces with toothpaste to ward off the effects of tear gas fired to disperse them.

One group of detainees led by El Rodeo's two gang bosses, aged 26 and 20, held out for almost a month. One of them surrendered while the other somehow escaped with what the authorities called an "unknown number" of other inmates. He was captured last week in Callao, a lawless southern jungle town.

The opposition are furious with Varela. She is "the personification of unhinged Chavista maximalism", wrote prominent opposition blogger Francisco Toro. "She is very, very dangerous."

Critics say Chavez has let crime flourish during his 12 years in power, while the former soldier accuses his rivals of stoking the public's fears by exaggerating the problem.

Quantifying how many detainees may re-offend is next to impossible. In a country where very few crimes are followed up with arrests, data about recidivism after 1998 reforms that allowed for some early releases is sparse.

Henrique Capriles Radonski, the opposition leader seen most likely to face Chavez at next year's election, said Varela needed to think some more before issuing orders.

"Stopping prison admissions is not going to change the overcrowding," he told reporters. "We must put all resources into the construction of prisons and have a functioning judicial system. Prisons must be rehabilitation centres."

(Editing by Louise Egan and Kieran Murray)