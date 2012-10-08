Iraqi security forces storm Mosul airport, military base
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
NEW YORK Rating agency Fitch on Monday said that Venezuelan policy will likely stay steady in the wake of a re-election victory by President Hugo Chavez, which could ultimately increase government debt levels.
Chavez's hefty 10-point margin of victory and rapid acknowledgement of defeat by the challenger ease fears of social unrest, Fitch said in a statement.
But "considerable uncertainty remains over the government's ability to rein in the fiscal deficit, while at the same time maintaining economic growth and fighting inflation."
Chavez pledged to deepen his socialist revolution after his victory, which could extend his divisive leadership of the OPEC nation to two decades.
"We believe that in the absence of policy adjustments, government indebtedness is likely to continue to increase," Fitch added.
Fitch rates the country B-plus with a negative outlook. Standard & Poor's rates Venezuela B-plus with a stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service rates the country B2 with a stable outlook.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez)
BAGHDAD U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday revoked landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice, reversing a signature initiative of former Democratic President Barack Obama.
PARIS French far right leader Marine Le Pen has increased her lead in the first round of France's presidential election, though she is still seen being beaten by a wide margin in the runoff, a BVA-Salesforce poll published on Thursday showed.