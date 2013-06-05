Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures after being sworn into office in Caracas April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS Venezuela deported a U.S. filmmaker who had been arrested in April on accusations he was working as a spy for Washington and advising opposition student groups on how to destabilize the South American OPEC nation.

Interior and Justice Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres said on Twitter on Wednesday that Tim Tracy, "who was captured while spying in our country, has been expelled." Tracy's lawyer said the 35-year-old had been put on a flight to Miami.

Tracy's family said he had been making a documentary in Venezuela ahead of the country's April 14 presidential election, and U.S. President Barack Obama said the accusations against him were "ridiculous."

The Venezuelan government says intelligence agents had been tracking Tracy since late 2012 and had uncovered ample evidence that he was plotting with militant anti-government groups to cause violence.

Tracy's lawyer Daniel Rosales said the filmmaker had been treated well during his time behind bars.

"Everything worked out well in the end," Rosales said.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis and Girish Gupta; Editing by Vicki Allen)