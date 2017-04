CARACAS Venezuela said on Sunday a U.S. Coast Guard "intelligence" plane violated its air space and that other such planes were circulating close to the South American country.

"Forty-eight hours ago, an intelligence plane for the U.S. Coast Guard took off from the air base in Curacao," Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino said in a televised broadcast.

"The most serious part is that this plane, a Dash-8 ... violated air space, our air space," he added.

