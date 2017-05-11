CIA Director Mike Pompeo waits to testify on 'World Wide Threats' before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON CIA Director Mike Pompeo said on Thursday there are large caches of weapons in Venezuela and a risk of them falling into the wrong hands as the country grapples with economic crisis and street protests.

"It is a real threat," the Central Intelligence Agency director said, under questioning from Republican Senator Marco Rubio, during a Senate hearing on worldwide security threats.

However, he said, "We have not seen any of those major arms transfers."

