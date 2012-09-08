South Korean film "Pieta" won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

Following is a list of all the main prize winners decided by a jury led by U.S. director Michael Mann.

(The main production country behind each movie is in brackets)

BEST FILM GOLDEN LION

- "Pieta" directed by Kim Ki-duk (South Korea)

BEST DIRECTOR SILVER LION

- Paul Thomas Anderson for "The Master" (United States)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

- Ulrich Seidl for "Paradies: Glaube" (Paradise: Faith) (Austria)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

- "Kuf" (Mold) directed by Ali Aydin (Turkey)

BEST ACTRESS

- Hadas Yaron for "Fill the Void" (Israel)

BEST ACTOR

- Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman for "The Master" (United States)

BEST SCREENPLAY

- "Apres Mai" directed, written by Olivier Assayas (France)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

- "E Stato Il Figlio" directed by Daniele Cipri

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Sophie Hares)