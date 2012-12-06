Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Uber Technologies Inc has hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder to conduct a review of sexual harassment claims at the ride-hailing service made by a former employee.
SAN FRANCISCO A group of wireless executives is banding together to launch a $50 million (31 million pounds) venture-capital fund concentrating on some of technology's buzziest sectors: mobile and the cloud.
Dallas-based Naya Ventures is investing in early-stage companies, it said Thursday. Its targets of mobile and cloud services have become a big focus in venture given the global explosion of smartphones and Internet services that allow consumers to tap into data on the go.
Although it just announced its first close of fundraising, Naya began investing last year. Some of the companies it has backed include Zoomingo, a shopping app, and Glympse, a location-sharing service.
Naya is run by Dayakar Puskoor, a former Microsoft and Motorola executive; Prabakar Reddy, co-founder of outplacement service RiseSmart; and Gowri Shankar, a former Sprint executive.
Many funds are looking specifically at the cloud and mobile. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers runs a $200 million iFund dedicated to companies that develop apps and services for mobile devices, for example.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp wants to raise as least 1 trillion yen ($8.83 billion) from the sale of a majority stake in its NAND flash memory business to plug a hole in its finances from a $6.3 billion writedown of its U.S. nuclear unit, a source said.
SAN FRANCISCO Snap Inc takes to the road in London on Monday to promote its initial public offering with a daring proposition: that it can build hot-selling hardware gadgets and ad-friendly software features fast enough to stay one step ahead of Facebook.