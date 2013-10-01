SAN FRANCISCO Venture-capital firm Redpoint said on Tuesday it has hired Twitter's former head of platform Ryan Sarver to be a partner.

Sarver will focus on finding investments in social applications and platforms, as well as the easy-to-deploy software commonly known as "software as a service", the venture firm said in a press release. He left Twitter, which is preparing for an initial public offering that investors say is one of the most anticipated since Facebook, earlier this year.

Separately, Redpoint said it was promoting Tomasz Tunguz from principal to partner, and hiring Jamie Davidson, former vice president of product at Hotel Tonight, as senior associate.

Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investments such as vacation-rental company HomeAway and digital-videorecording company TiVo. Earlier this year, it announced it had closed a $400 million early stage fund, Redpoint V.

(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)