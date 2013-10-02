SAN FRANCISCO Venture capital firm Redpoint Ventures said it has hired former Twitter Inc executive Ryan Sarver to be a partner as it seeks investment opportunities in technology applications and platforms.

Before leaving the social media network in June, Sarver was in charge of Twitter's platform, building relationships with other companies that use Twitter's data. He left his post before Twitter filed plans for an initial public offering that investors say is one of the most anticipated since Facebook Inc.

Redpoint is known for early-stage technology investments such as vacation-rental company HomeAway and digital-videorecording company TiVo. Earlier this year, it announced it had closed a $400 million early stage fund, Redpoint V.

Sarver has previously made some "angel," or early-stage, investments of his own, including in private-jet company BlackJet and home-automation company Smartthings, but has not adopted an active angel investor strategy.

Separately, Redpoint said it was promoting Tomasz Tunguz from principal to partner, and hiring Jamie Davidson, former vice president of product at last-minute hotel reservations company Hotel Tonight Inc, as senior associate.

