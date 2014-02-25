View of the tribune during the annual shareholders' meeting of French utility group Veolia Environnement meeting in Paris May 7, 2010. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS David Azema, the high-profile head of a French state institution, has ruled himself out as a candidate to unseat the boss of utility Veolia, just hours after the government had appeared to confirm he would stand.

In the latest twist to a tale of corporate intrigue at the top of the world's largest listed water and waste group, Azema, head of the APE state body through which the government holds its shares in big French companies, told Reuters he would not go for the Veolia top job.

Azema was breaking his silence for the first time since French magazine Le Point said the Dassault family, whose stake in Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) is second only to the government's, was trying to oust existing CEO Antoine Frerot and put Azema in his place.

"I have received no firm request from the nominations committee of Veolia to occupy the function of chief executive. I am not a candidate for this position," he told Reuters by telephone.

Just hours earlier, French Industry Minister Arnaud Montebourg said Azema would have to appear before an ethics commission to review possible conflicts of interest if he wanted the job, an apparent confirmation of the Le Point report.

Montebourg told reporters at the European American Press Club that the government would make a statement about Azema's candidacy at the end of that commission's investigation.

Azema would not say whether he had had informal discussions with Dassault about the position.

A source familiar with the Frerot camp said it believed Azema was a figurehead for a faction on the board that has been frustrated by the company's share price performance - down about 40 percent since Frerot was named in the top job in December 2010.

The French government's 8.9 percent stake in Veolia is held via state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations (CDC).

The CDC and Veolia declined to comment.

The Dassault family, which holds its 6 percent stake via unlisted Groupe Industriel Marcel Dassault, which also has a majority holding in Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), maker of the French Rafale warplane, did not respond to requests for comment.

Two weeks ago, when the Le Point report was published, an official at French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault's office told Reuters the government "does not interfere in management appointments at private companies".

Frerot's mandate runs until the group's next general shareholders meeting on April 24. Veolia's board is due to formally vote on the renewal of his mandate at a March 11 meeting. The board is also meeting on Wednesday this week to approve 2013 earnings, which will be released on Thursday.

According to a report on the website of L'Express magazine on Tuesday, two board members plan to put a vote of confidence in Frerot before the board at Wednesday's meeting.

Frerot has not formally put forward his candidacy for a second term, but at a strategy briefing early this month said: "My vision goes beyond the month of April."

With a two-year cost-cutting and debt-reduction plan largely done, the French water, waste and energy group is targeting areas with high growth potential, to make up for falling margins in its traditional water business and lower volumes and prices in its cyclical waste business.

The group is investing heavily in toxic waste treatment, dismantling oil rigs and nuclear plants, waste management for the agrifood sector, water treatment for the mining industry and environmental services for the oil and gas industry. Recycling and urban services are also in the frame, all with a view to reducing Veolia's dependence on municipal water contracts.

Frerot has faced a coup attempt before.

In February 2012 he won the backing of his board to stay on as chairman and chief executive following press reports about an attempt by Henri Proglio - CEO of French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) and former CEO of Veolia - to replace him with conservative politician Jean-Louis Borloo.

The EDF chief was reported to be angry with Frerot, his former right-hand man, for unwinding his legacy - a debt-fuelled global expansion drive.

Frerot has cut back Veolia's international presence to around 40 countries from 77 a few years ago and has more than halved the company's debt pile, which peaked at 16.5 billion euros (£12.9 billion) in 2008.

In November, EDF sold its 4.01 percent stake in Veolia and the two firms are in the process of splitting up their energy joint venture Dalkia, a process that has taken years because of the acrimony between Frerot and Proglio.

French insurance company Groupama owns a 5.2 percent stake in Veolia, and the Qatari government 4.5 percent at the end of 2013, Veolia documents show.

Veolia is the world's largest private supplier of drinking water - providing water for more than 100 million people worldwide, and treating waste water for about 70 million people.

(Reporting by Nick Vinocur, Benjamin Mallet and Geert De Clercq; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus and Will Waterman)