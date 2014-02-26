Antoine Frerot, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Environnement, poses during the company's 2012 annual results presentation in Paris, February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French water and waste management company Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) said its board would propose renewing the term of Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frerot, effectively putting an end to speculation his job was under threat.

"Subject to the approval at the annual shareholder's general meeting, the board will appoint Antoine Frerot as chairman and chief executive officer of Veolia Environnement for a further term of four years," Veolia said in a statement.

French magazine Le Point had reported the Dassault family, whose stake in Veolia is second only to the government's, was trying to oust Frerot and put the high-profile head of a French state institution in his place.

