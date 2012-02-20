Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
PARIS French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday dismissed rumours he is backing former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo as the possible new chief executive of French utility Veolia Environnement.
When asked by French television channel BFM-Business whether the French presidency was behind rumours of a possible nomination of Borloo to replace Veolia's CEO Antoine Frerot, Sarkozy replied: "It's absurd."
(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BEIRUT/AMMAN Syrian rebels cast doubt on Monday that they would attend Russian-backed peace talks in Kazakhstan this week, accusing Moscow of failing to get Damascus to fully comply with a ceasefire deal or release any prisoners.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States would be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.