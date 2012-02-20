France's President Nicolas Sarkozy addresses his first major re-election campaign rally in Marseille, southern France, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French president Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday dismissed rumours he is backing former environment minister Jean-Louis Borloo as the possible new chief executive of French utility Veolia Environnement.

When asked by French television channel BFM-Business whether the French presidency was behind rumours of a possible nomination of Borloo to replace Veolia's CEO Antoine Frerot, Sarkozy replied: "It's absurd."

(Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)