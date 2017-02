PARIS French water and waste firm Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) has started talks with unions about 1,500 jobs in its French water business, the company said on Wednesday.

"Management has opened talks with the unions about employment at the company. This concerns 1,500 jobs in our water business in France," a Veolia spokeswoman told Reuters.

An official with the CGT union told Reuters that the company plans to cut the jobs by the end of this year.

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Greg Mahlich)