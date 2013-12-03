Antoine Frerot, Chief Executive Officer of Veolia Environnement, poses after an interview with Reuters in Paris April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS French water and waste Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA), which is in the process of cutting 1,600 jobs, said on Tuesday it was targeting 700 voluntary redundancies as part of the plan.

The world's biggest waste and water company, hit by Europe's weak economy and cash-strapped local governments in France, is cutting costs and restructuring as it unwinds a decade of geographic expansion and acquisitions.

A group spokeswoman told Reuters that under the plan that was announced earlier this year attrition eliminated 500 jobs this year and would cut a further 400 next year. The balance would be filled by voluntary redundancies.

Earlier on Tuesday trade unions had said Veolia water unit planned to cut over 700 administrative positions at its French water business next year.

The French water business employs around 15,000 people.

