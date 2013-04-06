FRANKFURT French transport group Veolia Transdev sees "enormous" demand for assets it has put on the block in Germany, Belgium, Finland and Sweden and aims to conclude sales by the end of the year, its finance chief said.

International transport groups as well as investment funds were participating in the auction of assets including Germany-based Veolia Verkehr, Marcos Garcia told German weekly WirtschaftsWoche.

Late last month, Veolia Transdev - which is set to shorten its name to Transdev - announced it would focus on 17 countries by 2015, down from 27 at present, a move that will see revenues shrink to 5.1 billion pounds from the current 6.5 billion pounds.

Veolia Transdev, which is co-owned by Veolia Environnement (VIE.PA) and French state-owned bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations CDCEC.UL (CDC), expects to reap at least 1.3 billion pounds from the sale of assets, Garcia said according to the report.

The proceeds are to be used to cut debt to a third within the next three years and increase operating earnings by 30 percent, as well as fund expansion in Asia, North America and Australia, Garcia said according to the report.

In October, Veolia Environnement said it would cut its stake in transport joint venture Veolia Transdev in a first step towards withdrawing from the business as it battles to reduce its debt.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)