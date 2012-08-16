The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of wireless airwaves from cable providers, but limited the scope and duration of commercial agreements among the companies.

Along with the airwaves purchase, Verizon Wireless also plans a joint venture and marketing agreements with cable providers including Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N.

The Justice department also agreed to a separate spectrum agreement between Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE).

Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).

