Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday gave the go-ahead for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of wireless airwaves from cable providers, but limited the scope and duration of commercial agreements among the companies.
Along with the airwaves purchase, Verizon Wireless also plans a joint venture and marketing agreements with cable providers including Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N.
The Justice department also agreed to a separate spectrum agreement between Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGn.DE).
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.