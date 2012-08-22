COPENHAGEN Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) revealed plans for 1,400 more job cuts on Wednesday as it battened down the hatches for another difficult year in 2013.

Top management led by Chief Executive Ditlev Engel have been under intense pressure to avoid any further disappointments after profit-warnings last year and in January bruised investor confidence.

Cost overruns for developing its V112 turbine and delays in delivering projects wiped out profits last year, after problems commissioning a plant in Germany caused the first profit warning back in October.

Vestas said on Wednesday it now expects to cut its workforce to around 19,000 instead of an earlier target of 20,400 and lowered its forecast for shipments of turbines this year to around 6.3 gigawatts from an earlier expectation of about 7 GW.

It said the additional job cuts were needed "in order to prepare for 2013 which will be even tougher than 2012."

Vestas had previously announced the workforce would be reduced by 2,335 by the end of 2012, and it said on Wednesday those reductions were ahead of schedule.

The additional job cuts would boost expected fixed cost reductions to 250 million euros from an earlier projected 150 million.

Engel said in a statement that the planned additional job cuts, and foreseen cost reductions, are part of an effort "to reach target of making 2013 profitable."

Vestas kept to its forecasts for 2012 of an operating profit margin of between 0 and 4 percent, for revenue at 6.5 billion to 8.0 billion euros and positive free cash flow.

The company also confirmed second-quarter preliminary results published at the end of July, saying earnings before interest and tax before special items came to 40 million euros and revenues were 1.61 billion euros in the three months.

Shares in Vestas were up 2 percent at 34.62 Danish crowns by 7.45 a.m British time.

Vests said a lower order intake in the first half year and delays of grid connections in China led it to downgrade its forecast for 2012 shipments.

But it said the value of its combined backlog of orders for turbines and services rose to a record high 14.4 billion euros at the end of the second quarter.

Vestas had said at the end of July, when it issued preliminary second-quarter results, that its banks had agreed to delay a mid-year test of compliance with its borrowing rules, but expected to satisfy those covenants in the near term.

Its statement provided no new update on relations with the lenders.

(Editing by Greg Mahlich)