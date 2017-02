COPENHAGEN Shares in Danish wind turbine maker Vestas (VWS.CO) retreated from steep early gains and fell by as much as 4 percent on Wednesday after the company said it would cut more jobs to prepare for a tough 2013.

The volatile shares, which initially jumped as much as 7 percent after the report, traded down 2.2 percent by 8.09 a.m British time, clawing back from deeper losses.

Vestas said it aimed to cut 1,400 more jobs than earlier planned to planned as part of efforts to prepare for an even tougher 2013 than 2012.

(Reporting by John Acher)