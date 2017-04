COPENHAGEN The Danish State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime will not pursue criminal charges against Vestas's (VWS.CO) former chief financial officer Henrik Norremark in a matter relating to financial transactions with a former Indian partner.

The state prosecutor told Vestas it had not been able to identify sufficiently compelling evidence to lead to a conviction, the Danish wind turbine maker said in a stock exchange announcement on Wednesday.

