A woman exits the Viacom Inc. headquarters in New York April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) is expected to announce changes to its executive ranks, as new chief executive Bob Bakish seeks to turn around the ailing media company, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Viacom is expected to promote Sarah Kirshbaum Levy, the chief operating officer of its Nickelodeon network, to chief operating officer of its global entertainment group, the sources said. Viacom created the group late last year to combine its international division with its music and entertainment group as well as TV Land and CMT.

Additionally, Viacom is expected to make a handful of executive cuts in its music and entertainment group, which includes cable networks Comedy Central and MTV and had been led by 25-year veteran Doug Herzog, who left the company this week, the sources said.

The sources wished to remain anonymous because they are not permitted to speak to the media.

(This story corrects day of week in first paragraph to Thursday from Wednesday.)