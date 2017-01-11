Media company Viacom Inc (VIAB.O) said on Wednesday that David Lynn would lead its international media business, Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN), replacing Chief Executive Bob Bakish.

Lynn will report to Viacom Chief Executive Bob Bakish who previously lead VIMN.

VIMN, which includes popular entertainment channels Nickelodeon, Comedy Central and MTV, has been a bright spot for the company as it struggles with declining advertising revenue and ratings.

Lynn will have management oversight of the company's media networks and related businesses outside the United States, Viacom said.

The appointment comes as several high-ranking executives including Doug Herzog and Denise Denson left Viacom last year.

