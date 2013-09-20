LONDON Ticket website Viagogo has expanded into Australia, where it has signed marketing deals with two sports teams, exporting a business model that some European fans accuse of driving up prices.

Swiss-based Viagogo describes itself as the world's largest ticket marketplace. The company says it provides a safe and secure outlet for fans selling seats for sports events and concerts they are unable to attend.

It has faced a backlash from some football fans in Germany who condemned it as an extension of the black market, while English cricket and rugby administrators say it pushes prices well beyond the reach of ordinary fans.

To promote its arrival in Australia, Viagogo has signed three-year partnerships with Melbourne-based Aussie Rules football teams Collingwood and Richmond to allow their fans to buy and sell match tickets online.

"Australians are so passionate about sports and live events. There are probably more teams per capita in Australia than almost any market in the world," Viagogo Chief Executive Eric Baker told Reuters in a telephone interview from Sydney.

"There really isn't a safe, secure way for people to resell tickets in Australia," Baker said, adding that as many as half a million Australians had been the victims of scams over the past year by dealing with shady characters on street corners or using regular online auction sites.

He described Australia as an ideal starting point for a broader push into the Asia-Pacific region, but declined to give sales targets for the new market.

Baker, an American, set up Viagogo seven years ago after he had helped to found U.S.-based ticket sales site StubHub seven years ago. StubHub is now owned by EBay Inc and the two firms compete in the same market.

GERMAN PROTESTS

Viagogo acts as a middleman to ensure that buyers get the tickets they have ordered, handling delivery and only passing payment to a seller after the event. It charges a 25 percent premium for the privilege - 15 percent paid by the buyer and 10 percent by the seller.

Tickets costing in the region of half a billion dollars are traded on its platform every year, with the company taking a quarter share of those revenues.

There is no cap on prices and the company itself boasted in July that a pair of tickets for the Wimbledon tennis final where Briton Andy Murray triumphed was on offer for $50,000.

Viagogo stresses that tickets for most events change hands at around face value but opposition from fans of German top division clubs Schalke 04 and Hamburg SV have seen partnership agreements abruptly ended amid mutual recriminations.

"We have had some instances where some clubs commercially had signed deals and I think basically caved to pressure from small groups of fans," Baker said, describing Germany as a fast-growing market.

In England, the cricket authorities cancelled tickets for this summer's England-Australia series if they found they had been sold on. English rugby has taken legal action to try to curb the unauthorised resale of tickets.

Baker says his company is offering a convenient service to consumers used to shopping online, rather than making life easier for the reviled "touts" or "scalpers" as they are known in the United States.

"Ticket resale has gone on forever. You are not going to make that behaviour go away. All you can do is make sure it is done in a safe and secure way."

Viagogo's backers include venture capital firm Index Ventures, financier Jacob Rothschild and tennis couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf.

Baker plays down the prospect of a stock market listing -- for the moment at least.

"As the business gets big and successful at some point in its lifecycle it would be not uncommon for it to float, but there are no immediate plans at this time."

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Anthony Barker)