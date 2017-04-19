Polymer maker Victrex Plc (VCTX.L) said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.

Sigurdsson, former CEO of polymer maker Promens, will join the company on Sept. 1 as chief executive-designate. He is currently chief executive of VIS Insurance Ltd (VISS.IC), the largest Icelandic insurance and re-insurance company, Victrex said.

Hummel will step down as CEO on Sept. 30, but will remain on the board as an executive director and retire on March 31, 2018, the company said.

