British high-tech plastics firm Victrex Plc (VCTX.L) reported a fall in its half-year profit as destocking by customers in the first quarter hurt sales while margins contracted as a result of higher investment and raw material costs.

However, the company said it had recovered from the destocking in the second quarter and that sales volumes since the end of the first half had been strong.

Victrex, whose key PEEK polymer product is used in aircraft components, car parts and surgical instruments, also hiked its interim dividend by 13 percent to 9 pence per share.

For the first half, Victrex said pretax profit fell 4 percent to 46.2 million pounds ($73 million).

Revenue dropped 2 percent to 105.6 million pounds.

Revenue in its Polymer Solutions business -- which contributed 77 percent to the company's revenue last year -- fell 4 percent as a result of the customer destocking.

However, revenue at its Invibio business, which caters to medical device makers, rose 5 percent and the company said margins for the business had remained strong and broadly stable.

Shares in the company were up 3 percent at 1,317 pence at 0703 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 16 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)