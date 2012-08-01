Following are some of the books written by author Gore Vidal, who died on Tuesday at his home in California at the age of 86, in a publishing career spanning over six decades.
-Williwaw (1946)
-The City and the Pillar (1948)
-The Season of Comfort (1949)
-Messiah (1954)
-A Thirsty Evil (1956)
-Myra Breckinridge (1968)
-Reflections Upon a Sinking Ship (1969)
-Two Sisters (1970)
-Burr (1973)
-Myron (1975)
-1876 (1976)
-Kalki (1978)
-Sex is Politics and Vice Versa (1979)
-Lincoln (1984)
-Empire (1987)
-Hollywood (1990)
-The Decline and Fall of the American Empire (1992)
-Palimpsest: A Memoir (1995)
-Sexually Speaking: Collected Sex Writings (1999)
-The Golden Age (2000)
-Imperial America: Reflections on the United States of Amnesia (2004)
-Point to Point Navigation: A Memoir (2006)
-Clouds and Eclipses: The Collected Short Stories (2006)
