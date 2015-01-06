MUMBAI Indian satellite television operator Videocon d2h Ltd has agreed to sell shares worth up to $375 million (246 million pounds) to U.S.-based Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp and the proceeds will be used to expand its services.

Silver Eagle will own between 33.5 percent and 38.6 percent of Videocon d2h for $300 million to $375 million, the two firms said in a statement late on Monday. The deal will result in the listing of the Indian company in the United States.

Videocon d2h, part of the diversified Videocon Group, plans to list the American depositary shares, which will be issued to Silver Eagle, on the Nasdaq stock exchange, the companies said. Videocon d2h had earlier filed papers with the Indian market regulator for a local listing.

Billionaire Venugopal Dhoot, Chairman of the Videocon Group that has interests in consumer electronics, telecoms and power, said the deal with Silver Eagle would give the satellite TV arm capital for development and expansion of its services.

Videocon d2h distributes more than 500 digital TV channels and other video and audio services via direct satellite feeds.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)