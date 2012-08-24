HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam A big bank hit by a widening scandal in Vietnam tried to convince customers that their money was safe on Friday after the resignation and arrest of its chief executive, while shares rose after a slide on the stock market this week.

Around 200 people waited at the headquarters of Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) in Ho Chi Minh City to withdraw cash as staff handed out leaflets highlighting a central bank assurance that deposits there were secure.

A screen on the wall repeatedly showed state television footage talking about the safety of the bank, as three security trucks drew up outside with bags of cash that needed around 40 staff to bring inside.

The bank, one of Vietnam's biggest, has faced a run on deposits since the government on Tuesday announced the arrest of Nguyen Duc Kien, one of its founders, who is accused of running illegal businesses.

ACB, which is 15 percent owned by Standard Chartered PLC, said late on Thursday that Chief Executive Ly Xuan Hai, 47, had resigned.

The official Vietnam News Agency reported that he was arrested that day, accused of "intentional wrongdoings that violated state regulations on economic management, causing serious consequences."

That wording is often in cases where a person goes on trial on corruption charges. If found guilty, a convicted person could face up to 20 years in jail.

The state news report gave no detail on the charges against Hai, who has doctorates in physics and mathematics and joined the bank in 1996. It cited police investigators as saying he would remain in detention for four months.

Some of the customers at ACB's headquarters seemed reassured by the central bank guarantee.

"I feel more confident after the support pledged by the State Bank and also because ACB is a major bank," said Pham Hoang Anh Tuan, although he was still debating whether to withdraw his gold deposits.

The price of gold rose on the domestic market earlier in the week as small savers, fearing a bank crash, saw it as a safe haven. It was lower on Friday after the central bank stopped banks from taking fresh gold deposits or lending gold to clients from Thursday.

WELL-KNOWN FIGURE

Kien, 48, was a co-founder of ACB and is still a shareholder, although he no longer has a role in its management.

He is chairman of B&B Investment and Trade Joint Stock Co, ACB Hanoi Investment Joint Stock Co and Asia Hanoi Financial Investment Co. The three companies were established to invest in real-estate projects but they raised funds and invested the proceeds in bank shares instead, state media said.

Kien is a well-known figure in the Communist-run country, a member of one of its wealthiest families and deputy chairman of the company that runs its premier soccer league.

His arrest triggered a slide of more than 10 percent in the main stock market benchmark to a six-month low by the close on Thursday, but it rose 1.97 percent on Friday.

Shares in ACB, Vietnam's fourth-biggest partly private lender, rose 3.3 percent of Friday to 21,700 dong after losing nearly one-fifth of their value earlier in the week.

ACB said its assets totalled more than 225 trillion dong ($10.8 billion) as of August 22, down around 20 percent from the end of last year, while its capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.27 percent.

(Additional reporting by Ho Binh Minh in Hanoi and Nguyen Ha Minh in Ho Chi Minh City; Editing by Alan Raybould and Richard Borsuk)