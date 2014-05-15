A general view of a damaged Chinese owned shoe factory is seen in Vietnam's southern Binh Duong province May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thanh Tung Truong

HANOI Five Vietnamese workers and 16 other people described as Chinese died during anti-China rioting in the central Vietnamese province of Ha Tinh on Wednesday night, a doctor at a hospital in the province said.

"There were about a hundred people sent to the hospital last night. Many were Chinese. More are being sent to the hospital this morning," the doctor at Ha Tinh General Hospital told Reuters by phone on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, rioters had attacked premises on industrial parks in the south of the country but no deaths were reported.

(Reporting by Nguyen Phuong Linh, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)