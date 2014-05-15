North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
WASHINGTON China's actions in maritime disputes with its neighbours in the South China Sea are straining U.S.-China relations and raise questions on whether Washington can work together with Beijing in Asia and on bilateral issues, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.
Washington is in close contact with the Vietnamese government on "how most effectively to manage" Hanoi's standoff with Beijing after China towed an oil rig into seas claimed by both countries, the official told Reuters.
Vice President Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials told visiting Chinese General Fang Fenghui, chief of the general staff of China's army, that Beijing's behaviour in the maritime disputes was "dangerous and provocative" and must stop, the official said.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and David Brunnstrom)
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.