Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the plenary session of leaders at the 27th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/Files

HANOI Vietnam's Communist Party congress on Monday voted to accept Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung's decision to decline a nomination to a top committee, several party sources said, ruling out the possibility of him contesting the leadership.

Dung, 66, who had served two terms as premier, was overlooked by the elite politburo when it agreed before the congress on its nominations for key leadership posts in the secretive party.

Six different sources confirmed to Reuters the congress decision, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue. The sources said the congress also allowed the incumbent President Truong Tan Sang to withdraw.

Uncertainty has surrounded Dung's political future amid expectations he would mount a challenge at the congress via internal elections.

(Reporting by Nguyen Huy Kham and Mai Nguyen; Writing by Martin Petty)