U.S. Congress member met with Assad in Syria, discussed peace - CNN
WASHINGTON Democratic U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria and discussed the possibility of achieving peace.
HANOI A high-profile Vietnamese activist on Wednesday lost a bid to overturn a 20-month jail term for protesting against illegal land grabs, her lawyer said, after a judge upheld a lower court ruling that had outraged human rights groups.
Vietnam's boom in real estate in recent years has spurred protests by small landowners evicted to make way for construction projects. Many say the evictions are illegal, with authorities paying inadequate compensation.
The Hanoi city court did not alter the prison sentence for Can Thi Theu, 54, lawyer Ha Huy Son told Reuters after the half-day hearing.
"The sentence remains unchanged," Son said. It was not immediately clear if Theu planned to appeal against the verdict in a higher court.
Theu, who has been in jail since her arrest in June, appealed against the sentence handed down in September for leading protests outside government offices.
She had previously served a 15-month jail term, for opposing officials on duty, before being freed in July 2015.
Vietnam's human rights record is in the spotlight, as it shows no sign of let-up in the jailing and intimidation of activists, bloggers and dissidents, despite an aggressive pursuit of closer economic and diplomatic ties with the West.
New York-based Human Rights Watch has called for Theu to be released immediately.
"The Vietnamese government should urgently amend the land law and its grievance processes to protect farmers' rights, not to punish them for voicing their opinions and demanding action on their claims," it said in a statement.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BEIJING China may be testing a new, long-range air-to-air missile that could take out early warning aircraft and aerial refuelling aircraft, a state-run newspaper said on Thursday, after pictures of the new missile surfaced online.
PARIS Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed.