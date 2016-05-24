HANOI U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that Washington would stand with partners to ensure freedom of navigation and flight in the South China Sea and, without mentioning China by name, said big nations should not bully smaller ones.

He was speaking on the second day of a visit to Vietnam, where on Monday he announced the complete lifting of the United State's ban on sales of lethal weapons to the Southeast Asian country.

(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Robert Birsel)