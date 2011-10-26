LONDON Small oil companies and gold miners offer some of the best upside given the rise in energy mergers and acquisitions activity and investor demand for gold bullion at a time of falling supply, said the manager of Axa IM's new natural resources fund.

"We are slightly underweight energy but we are overweight small cap energy stocks as the companies making discoveries are takeover targets for the oil majors," said Sebastien Lagarde, senior portfolio manager of the Axa Framlington Natural Resources Fund, which launched at end-September.

He also tipped junior gold companies such as Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold KGI.TO and Australia's Medusa Mining (MML.AX). Lagarde has been able snap up gold stocks cheaply following the fall in the gold price in September to $1,534 an ounce. It is now trading at about $1,660 an ounce.

"We look for companies that have made discoveries over the last few years and are starting to produce," said Lagarde.

The equities-only fund has been launched for investors who are not allowed to have direct exposure to commodities derivatives and so cannot invest in Axa Framlington's Hybrid Resources Fund, also managed by Lagarde.

The Hybrid fund, which holds both commodities futures and equities, was down 5.2 percent in the 12 months to end-September, according to Lipper data.

Lagarde said that junior oil and gas companies such as Nautical Petroleum NPE.L and Open Range Energy ONR.TO would benefit from the oil majors' need to replenish their reserves.

"The easiest way for them to do this is to buy small caps that have made discoveries. That's why there is a lot of M&A activity in this sector," he said.

Nautical Petroleum has made some significant discoveries in the North Sea's Kraken field over the last 12 months, he said.

Meanwhile, Canadian shale gas player Open Range has developed new technologies to exploit this area, and is in the process of spinning them off.

"We also have a bet on oil equipment services companies, with a big weight in Petrofac," said Lagarde.

He sees this benefiting from a strong order backlog: "The majors have to invest a lot to maintain a decent level of production, so companies such as Petrofac have good pricing power."

With Brent crude oil futures at over $100 a barrel, oil companies are incentivised to invest but a dip below $80 would discourage such investment, he believes.

On the precious metals side, Lagarde said gold had benefited from investor demand rising quickly due to the ease of access granted by exchange-traded products and the need to preserve wealth in times of rising inflation.

GOLD MINING LAGGARDS

But gold miners have not yet seen a corresponding uptick in their share price. For some of the larger miners, such as those in South Africa, Lagarde identified rising input costs as a problem as this is limiting production levels.

But those miners that have been able to control costs should eventually benefit from the higher gold price. "They should see a strong rebound in the share price once their results are published in March," Lagarde said.

Within agriculture, Lagarde is cautious of fertiliser companies as the prices of potash and nitrogen remain very volatile. He is holding Agrium (AGU.TO), however, as well as crop sciences company Syngenta SYNN.VX and Turk Traktor (TTRAK.IS).

"It supplies its goods worldwide but benefits from being located in Turkey where production costs are low," he said.

He is also holding French rubber company SIPH, which prodces out of Africa. Rubber prices have risen in 2011 due to poor weather conditions in the key production areas of South-East Asia, where rain has spoiled some of the crop.

"SIPH has been able to maintain its production levels so they have benefited from the higher prices," Lagarde said.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Alison Birrane)