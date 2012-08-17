MOSCOW A Russian watchdog welcomed a deal in which Alfa Group raised its stake in mobile firm Vimpelcom VIP.N close to that owned by Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL), in a sign it could drop its lawsuit challenging the dominant position of the foreign investor.

Alfa, the business empire of billionaire Mikhail Fridman, increased its voting stake in Vimpelcom to 40.5 percent on Wednesday and called on Telenor to sell it part of its 43 percent stake to achieve parity.

Vimpelcom's co-investors have repeatedly feuded over the company's strategy during the past decade, during which time Vimpelcom has expanded out of its Russian base.

Vimpelcom, with a market value of $16 billion, has a quarter of Russia's mobile market but earns the bulk of its revenue abroad.

"We welcome the increase by (Alfa Group unit) Altimo of its stake in Vimpelcom because it leads to the Russian shareholder restoring control in the strategic Russian company," FAS, the anti-monopoly regulator, said in emailed comments.

It added, however, that it was too early to talk about withdrawing a lawsuit which had prompted a Moscow court to issue an injunction preventing Vimpelcom from paying dividends.

The watchdog's lawsuit, filed in April, aims to overturn Telenor's February purchase of shares in Vimpelcom, which took its shareholding above Alfa's. FAS is seeking an out-of-court settlement of the case.

State-controlled Telenor raised its Vimpelcom stake to 43 percent on Thursday from 39.5 percent, becoming Vimpelcom's largest shareholder, as Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris exercised his option to sell it a 3.5 percent stake.

Altimo repeated on Friday it wanted Telenor to sell it a part of its stake to maintain parity. Telenor declined comment.

Vimpelcom's Russian unit, which generates 40 percent of the group's total sales, is considered a strategic Russian asset, meaning it is up to the government to decide whether a foreign investor may raise its stake above a 25 percent threshold.

Vimpelcom's New-York listed stock was up 4 percent by 1618 GMT to $10.43.

(Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)