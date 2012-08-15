MOSCOW Emerging markets telecoms operator Vimpelcom VIP.N has postponed a decision to list on a European stock exchange, stymied by legal wranglings involving its ownership, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

New-York listed Vimpelcom had been considering a listing on a European exchange in 2012 to broaden its investor base, but its outlook remains clouded by a legal dispute between its main owners, Altimo and Norway's Telenor (TEL.OL).

Altimo - the telecoms arm of billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa group - and Telenor have long been at loggerheads over Vimpelcom's strategy and have fought a years-long battle for control of the company, which generates 40 percent of its revenue in Russia.

"We are still in discussions with our strategic shareholders," CEO Jo Lunder told Reuters. "It (a European listing) has been a little bit delayed because of the situation between the shareholders related to the preferred shares and the situation in Russia."

Altimo has a 24.8 percent voting stake and Telenor has 39.5 percent. Telenor recently raised its stake in a deal which Russian authorities are contesting in court, while Altimo is expected to convert preferred shares into common shares in October to raise its economic interest in the company.

The legal case, which had prompted the group to defer dividend payments, has taken its toll on Vimpelcom's stock price, which is down 25 percent from its year's high set in February.

"We hope to be able to resolve that and then move on our discussions with them on listing and index inclusion and I would hope that by year-end we have more information to provide," added Lunder in a telephone interview.

The court case emerged in April after Telenor raised its Vimpelcom voting stake to 36 percent from 25 percent in a surprise deal with Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' Weather group, leaving Altimo behind with its 24.8 percent.

IN BREACH

The deal is being contested by Russia's anti-monopoly service FAS, which says Telenor violated Russian law on strategic investments, while Altimo has said Telenor and Weather are in breach of Vimpelcom's bye-laws.

In response to the lawsuit, a Moscow court issued an injunction in April banning any dividend payments by Vimpelcom's Russian unit to the Netherlands-registered parent company, prompting the latter to defer payments to its shareholders.

Lunder said Vimpelcom had a billion of dollars of cash available from overseas operations including its stake in Egypt-based Orascom Telecom ORTE.CA and its Ukrainian unit, as well as a revolving credit facilities of $1.4 billion as of June 30.

"I think it is a solid base for operating requirements and obligations. We don't think the FAS claim is going to limit our ability to execute plans and run our business, but of course we would very much like this claim to go away so that we have even more flexibility," he said.

Vimpelcom posted an 83 percent increase in second-quarter net profit to $488 million, beating market expectations as subscriber numbers grew across its markets. The group last year expanded to Italy and emerging markets such as Pakistan.

In Russia, where Vimpelcom is Russia's third-biggest mobile operator after MTS (MBT.N) and MegaFon MGFON.UL, it saw revenue rise 8 percent and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increase 12 percent.

"This is the highest EBITDA margin the Russian business unit has had in five quarters. We think the trends are encouraging - we have good momentum, a good team and good plans in Russia," Lunder said.

Total revenue fell 4 percent, affected by the appreciation of the dollar against the group's operating currencies such as the euro and the rouble, to stand at $5.7 billion, in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 2 percent to $2.48 billion, above a $2.38 billion forecast.

(Additional reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Editing by Megan Davies and David Holmes)