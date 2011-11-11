LONDON Low beta, high dividend yielding stocks rather than low quality equities acutely exposed to the austere economic environment are the best way to outperform in a world of high volatility, a top Robeco fund manager said.

Pim van Vliet, manager within Robeco's Conservative Equity Strategy, which has around 1.5 billion euros of assets under management, as a result targeted a range of defensives including telecoms, utilities and consumer staples.

The strategy does mean his funds can lag big market rallies -- like in October, when the FTSEurofirst rose 7.8 percent in a "low quality" rally as traders hoped for a solution to Europe's debt crisis -- but it can also offer downside protection.

While the October rally was strong, the quarter as a whole still recorded a chunky 16.9 percent fall -- driven largely by August's selloff -- while volatility, as measured by the Euro STOXX Volatility index .V2TX surged 116 percent in the period.

Robeco's Conservative Equity Strategy has seen gains of 6.95 percent over the past 12 months, compared with a 0.05 percent fall for its benchmark, the MSCI World index .WORLD, hedged to the euro.

The volatility of the portfolio has been 8.6 percent over the same period, while the volatility of the benchmark was 15.4 percent.

Beta measures a stock's moves, and hence its risk, versus the wider market.

Vliet said he is drawn to equities in sectors such as telecoms, utilities and consumer staples. "They're not for people with dollar signs in their eyes but more calculating clients, which think rationally."

His top holding in the fund at end-September was consumer products group Unilever (UNc.AS), up 3.8 percent since the start of the year and supported by a 12-month forward 3.8 percent dividend yield, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine Data.

Other shares that feature prominently in his portfolio include British American Tobacco (BATS.L), Novartis AG NOVN.VX and Vodafone (VOD.L), with the latter supported by a dividend currently yielding more than 6 percent.

That compares yields on UK government and euro bonds, 2.3 and 1.8 percent, respectively, which come with risk of exposure to Europe's debt contagion.

Maintaining dividends is particularly important in a period when company earnings are being tested Vliet said, because investors are more reluctant to sell holdings that offer reliable returns.

In the current quarter, more European earnings have missed analysts expectations than have either beaten or met them, while the rich world economic malaise is set to endure into 2012, with growth in the UK and euro zone estimated at just 0.9 percent and 1.3 percent respectively, a recent Reuters poll found.

"In general we see earnings expectations are going lower but within the fund it's to a lesser extent, because the stocks are more stable."

(Written by David Brett; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)