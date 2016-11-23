The logo of Vinci is pictured during the company's 2011 annual results presentation in Paris February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French construction company Vinci (SGEF.PA) said on Wednesday it had decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for a fake announcement that sent its share price sharply lower on Nov. 22.

Vinci shares lost as much as 18 pct on Nov. 22 after media organisations picked up a hoax statement which purported to be from the company and which said it would be revising its 2015 and 2016 accounts and had fired its finance director.

The shares started to recover after the company denied the media reports and declared the statement a hoax. They closed down 3.76 percent on Tuesday..

Vinci said Wednesday's statement it was confirming its sales and earnings prospects for 2016.

France's AMF market watchdog said earlier on Wednesday it was launching an investigation to assess responsibilities in what it called a "major dysfunction" in the market.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)