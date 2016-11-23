Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
PARIS French construction company Vinci (SGEF.PA) said on Wednesday it had decided to file a legal complaint against the unknown person or organisation responsible for a fake announcement that sent its share price sharply lower on Nov. 22.
Vinci shares lost as much as 18 pct on Nov. 22 after media organisations picked up a hoax statement which purported to be from the company and which said it would be revising its 2015 and 2016 accounts and had fired its finance director.
The shares started to recover after the company denied the media reports and declared the statement a hoax. They closed down 3.76 percent on Tuesday..
Vinci said Wednesday's statement it was confirming its sales and earnings prospects for 2016.
France's AMF market watchdog said earlier on Wednesday it was launching an investigation to assess responsibilities in what it called a "major dysfunction" in the market.
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG is set to plead guilty on Feb. 24 in Detroit to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve an excess diesel emissions investigation, a court filing shows.
GENEVA A trade accord that will boost global exports by $1 trillion (0.79 trillion pounds) is expected to come into force in the next two weeks, the head of the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, despite concerns over a more protectionist United States under Donald Trump.