PARIS French construction and concessions group Vinci said on Monday it had been awarded the first phase of a 450 million-pound ($697 million) contract to build a new university campus in Swansea, Great Britain.

Vinci's work on the contract for this first phase is set for completion in September 2015, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.6454 British pounds)

