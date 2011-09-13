A BMI Baby aircraft takes off over a wind turbine at East Midlands Airport, central England May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON British airline Virgin Atlantic is keen on combining with bmi, the UK carrier which Germany's Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) may be looking to sell.

"We continue to have a close interest in a combination with bmi," Virgin said in a statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday.

International Airlines Group (ICAG.L), formed by the merger of British Airways and Iberia, on Monday said it was still keen to get hold of bmi's coveted slots at London's Heathrow airport.

Bmi controls about 11 percent of the take-off and landing slots at Heathrow, the world's second-busiest airport, making it second there only to BA, which has around 42 percent of the slots.

Lufthansa has said that it is considering finding a partner for the loss-making bmi, and a source told Reuters on Sunday that it had mandated bankers to sound out a potential sale.

