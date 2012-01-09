Signs are seen on the front of the Virgin Money office in Norwich, south east England November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Virgin Money has appointed Mark Parker as chief operating officer for its enlarged bank, the only former Northern Rock executive among its top team after its takeover of the nationalised lender.

Virgin Money, the banking arm of billionaire British entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group, completed the purchase of the "good bank" part of Northern Rock for up to 1 billion pounds at the start of this year.

The deal includes 2,100 staff, 75 former Northern Rock branches, a 14 billion pound mortgage book and 16 billion pounds in retail deposits. The enlarged bank will have 4 million customers.

David Clementi will stay as non-executive chairman and Jayne-Anne Gadhia remains as chief executive of a Virgin Money executive team that has been built up over the last two years.

Parker will be chief operating officer of Virgin Money, the same position he had at Northern Rock. The team also includes Finance Director Finlay Williamson, Product and Commercial Director Pete Ball and Chief Risk Officer Marian Watson, Virgin Money said.

Newcastle-based lender Northern Rock nearly collapsed in 2007 after suffering the first run on a UK bank for a century and was nationalised the following year.

Branson has pledged to shake up the UK banking market with the deal, and is spending two days touring branches and the operational headquarters in north-east England and then Virgin Money's main offices in Edinburgh, Norwich and London.

(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Erica Billingham)