Toscafund, an investment manager that has a large stake in rival bank Aldermore (IPO-ALDE.L), is among a group of blue-chip backers that bought shares in Virgin Money (VM.L) ahead of its initial public offering in London on Thursday, Sky News reported.

Others include Fidelity Investments , Henderson, Kames Capital, M&G Investments and Standard Life Investments, Sky said, citing institutional shareholder sources. (bit.ly/1qGl7CE)

Virgin Money made a lukewarm stock market debut on Thursday with a sale that netted 140 million pounds for its billionaire backers, marking a muted end to a roller coaster year for European listings.

Virgin Money and Toscafund were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

New British bank Aldermore cancelled plans for a stock market listing last month, blaming sliding equity markets.

