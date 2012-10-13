Richard Branson (2ndL) poses with Newcastle United players (L-R) Mike Williamson, Sammy Ameobi and Davide Santon during a media conference as Virgin Money take over Northern Rock in Newcastle, northern England January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Virgin Money, the financial services firm that last year bought Northern Rock, would be "very interested" in taking a look at a portfolio of 316 branches that Royal Bank of Scotland has put back up for sale, a person familiar with the matter said.

The source said Virgin Money is keen to grow further after the Northern Rock deal and would take a look at the business on offer, but whether it would pursue a deal would depend on issues like integration prospects and price.

Santander on Friday pulled out of the 1.65 billion pound deal to buy the RBS branches, which come with 1.8 million customers, more than two years after it was struck, blaming delays in its completion.

(Reporting by Steve Slater)