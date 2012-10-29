Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Boeing 747-400 passenger jet with registration number 9V-SPQ, one of the three currently in service, is reflected in a puddle at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore, in this file picture taken February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

MELBOURNE Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) said alliance partner Singapore Airlines (SIAL.SI) will buy a 10 percent stake for A$105 million (67 million pounds), helping it compete with Qantas Airways (QAN.AX) in the lucrative Australian market.

Seeking to consolidate its domestic position, Virgin also agreed to provide a lifeline for Singapore's struggling Australian budget unit, by agreeing to acquire 60 percent of Tiger Australia for A$35 million.

Singapore will join unlisted Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's flag carrier, in taking a minority equity stake in Virgin.

The series of announcements on Tuesday by Virgin to help shore up its position follows Qantas' proposed alliance with Dubai's Emirates EMIRA.UL, announced last month.

"Qantas' ambition to become a premium player in the Asia Pacific aviation market is meeting some stiff resistance, most notably from other key players in the region like Singapore Airlines," said City Index analyst Peter Esho.

"We see today's move by Singapore Airlines as a strategic shift down south to back Qantas' main domestic competitor," he said.

Under the agreement, a placement of 245.6 million shares will be made to Singapore Airlines at an issue price of A$0.4288 per share.

Virgin and Tiger will also jointly invest a further A$62.5 million to increase Tiger's fleet size.

Virgin also said it would acquire 100 percent of regional airline Skywest, which services fly-in fly-out mining camps, for A$0.45 per share.

"The transactions announced today are in line with Virgin Australia's strategy to become the airline of choice in all markets, in order to diversify our earnings and drive growth opportunities for the business," said Virgin Australia Chief Executive Officer John Borghetti.

(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)