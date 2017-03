WASHINGTON Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) has received U.S. antitrust approval to buy a 49 percent stake in British airline Virgin Atlantic VA.UL, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The European Commission, which is Europe's competition watchdog, also cleared the proposed transaction on Thursday.

Delta announced the deal in December, saying the purchase would allow the U.S. carrier to expand its access to London's Heathrow Airport.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)