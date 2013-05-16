FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators will decide by June 20 whether to clear a bid by Delta Air Lines for a 49 percent stake in Virgin Atlantic, which would help Delta to better compete with rivals United Continental and American Airlines.
Delta unveiled the deal in December last year, which involves setting up a joint venture which will let the U.S. carrier and its British peer offer more flights at Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport.
Antitrust lawyers say regulators may be concerned about the reduced incentive for the two companies to compete against each other once they set up the joint venture.
Airlines typically offer to give up airport slots or offer rivals access to their frequent flyer programmes to allay such worries.
Delta requested EU regulatory approval for the deal on Wednesday, the European Commission website showed.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.